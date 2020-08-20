Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 23.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 212.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 98,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.93. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

