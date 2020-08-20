Jennison Associates LLC Buys 17,638 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hilltop worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 460.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,429,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,849,000 after buying an additional 2,817,305 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,164,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 729,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 145,784 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 156,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 161,801 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.40 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $258,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,917,284.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

