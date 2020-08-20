Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,508 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,098,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,907,000 after purchasing an additional 265,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,418,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $308.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $314.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

