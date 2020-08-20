Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KERING S A/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. KERING S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

