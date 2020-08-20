Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on British American Tobacco PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for British American Tobacco in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $33.99 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,661,000 after acquiring an additional 463,993 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.