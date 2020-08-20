Jefferies Financial Group Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $570.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $415.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.58. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $499.84. The firm has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

