JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) Receives GBX 879.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 879.50 ($11.50).

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 650 ($8.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD opened at GBX 679.40 ($8.88) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 26.85. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 6.13 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 890 ($11.64). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 644.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 627.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.36.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.