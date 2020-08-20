JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $80.00 at China Renaissance Securities

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at China Renaissance Securities from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of JD opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

