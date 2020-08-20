JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $80.00 at China Renaissance Securities

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at China Renaissance Securities from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
Shares of JD opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $73.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
