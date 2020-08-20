Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.724-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.70-3.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.71.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $197.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

