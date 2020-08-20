iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.99, approximately 5,164 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 52,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $425,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

