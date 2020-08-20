iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,744.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,546,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,869,000 after buying an additional 2,408,258 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,415,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,007,000 after acquiring an additional 926,621 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,092,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,740,000.

ACWX opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

