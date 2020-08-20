iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,937 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98.

