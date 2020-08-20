iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42, 742 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 12.28% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

