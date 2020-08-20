iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85, approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 2.32% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

