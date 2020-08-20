Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fiera Capital (FSZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fiera Capital (TSE: FSZ) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2020 – Fiera Capital had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Fiera Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Fiera Capital had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Fiera Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

7/28/2020 – Fiera Capital had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Fiera Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00.

TSE FSZ opened at C$10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,675.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.41. Fiera Capital Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.77 and a 1-year high of C$13.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 21,000.00%.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$54,137.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,721,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,781,944.07.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

