Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,101,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77.

