Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,216,000 after buying an additional 2,942,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 52.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,981,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,013,000 after acquiring an additional 684,047 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

NYSE ICE opened at $104.38 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,558. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

