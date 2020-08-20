Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBP. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.62.

NYSE IBP opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.40.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $4,869,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

