Insider Selling: Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells 7,744 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $387,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,523.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $51.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 54.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 32.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

