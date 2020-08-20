Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Sells $406,290.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $406,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,692.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of PRI opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.97.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Primerica by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
