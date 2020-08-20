Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Sells $406,290.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $406,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,692.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PRI opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.97.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Primerica by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.