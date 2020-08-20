Insider Selling: Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Director Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Director Marvin G. Siegert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $409.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.42.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

