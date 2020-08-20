Insider Selling: Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells $419,771.16 in Stock

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $419,771.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,873,168.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Blessing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Model N alerts:

On Thursday, August 13th, Jason Blessing sold 25,640 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,006,113.60.

MODN stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Model N Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. Model N’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Model N by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Model N by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Model N by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.