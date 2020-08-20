Insider Selling: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Major Shareholder Sells $4,365,800.00 in Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $4,365,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,934,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

S.P.A. Genextra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $64,128,168.00.

ICPT stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.57. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,718,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after buying an additional 253,076 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,588,000 after purchasing an additional 183,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 161,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 539,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

