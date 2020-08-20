Insider Selling: Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) EVP Sells $383,500.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HASI. BofA Securities lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 416,949 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1,146.5% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 413,900 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 321,655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 405.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,945,000 after purchasing an additional 233,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

