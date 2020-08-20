Insider Selling: GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Sells $57,846.32 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $57,846.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brandt Walter Kucharski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrubHub alerts:

On Tuesday, August 4th, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $32,656.91.

On Monday, July 6th, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 103 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $7,369.65.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 103 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $6,000.78.

Shares of GRUB opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $79.18.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GRUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair cut GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lowered shares of GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 1,027.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GrubHub by 780.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 122,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in GrubHub by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.