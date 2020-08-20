Insider Selling: Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) CFO Sells $2,115,200.00 in Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $2,115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,746.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FRPT opened at $111.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $111.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FRPT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

