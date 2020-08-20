Insider Selling: Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells C$213,250.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.30, for a total transaction of C$213,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,390,845.60.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.05, for a total transaction of C$82,050.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.71, for a total transaction of C$181,775.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Andrew Moor sold 4,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.09, for a total transaction of C$276,360.00.

Shares of EQB opened at C$79.42 on Thursday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.57 and a 1-year high of C$121.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

