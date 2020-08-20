Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CAO Sells 14,020 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,984.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $142.58 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.