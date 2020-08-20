Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $265,542.97 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $265,542.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,727,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,269,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,976 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $244,746.24.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $567,182.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.92. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $96.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 206.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

