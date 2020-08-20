Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $244,746.24 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $244,746.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,727,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,260,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,223 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $265,542.97.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $567,182.70.

CRVL opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.92. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

CRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

