Insider Buying: Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Buys C$679,752.50 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Rhodri Harries acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,752.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,616,641.78.

GIL stock opened at C$25.96 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of C$13.64 and a 52-week high of C$50.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

