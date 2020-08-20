Innovation Shares NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Innovation Shares NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.38, 1,169 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

