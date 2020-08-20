Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IOSP. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CL King lowered their price target on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

IOSP opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. Innospec has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $244.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.65 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.96%. Innospec’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

In related news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $642,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,741,822.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Innospec by 98.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Innospec by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Innospec by 11.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

