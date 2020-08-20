IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $386.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $1,047,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,032 shares of company stock worth $42,064,375 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

