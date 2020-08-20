Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Humana has raised its dividend by 152.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE HUM opened at $417.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $425.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.29.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.50.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

