HOYA Corporation (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HOYA Corporation (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HOYA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised HOYA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

HOYA stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. HOYA has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $27.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

HOYA Corporation (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) is a Japanese technology company that manufactures optical products including eyeglass lenses, contact lenses, and medical equipment.

