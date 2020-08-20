Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $330.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $290.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities raised shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Home Depot stock opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

