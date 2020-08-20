Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $289.22 and last traded at $288.24, with a volume of 5498979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $280.55.

The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Argus raised their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $310.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

