Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.33.

NYSE HD opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58. The firm has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

