Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.33.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $290.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.69. The company has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.