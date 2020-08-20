Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HD. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

NYSE:HD opened at $285.00 on Thursday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

