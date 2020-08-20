Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.85%.

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 10,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $402,583.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,579 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $49,597.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,700.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,187 shares of company stock valued at $307,659 over the last 90 days. 52.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

