Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.21

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $64.12 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,813.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.03 or 0.03479255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.11 or 0.02481112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00527940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00800971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00058750 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 407.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00665217 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00015728 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 302,617,773 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

