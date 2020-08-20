Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GGAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of GGAL opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 39.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 495,857 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth $3,343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,090,000 after buying an additional 446,923 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $4,026,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 387,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

