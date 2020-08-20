Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 82.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 58.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Shares of TIF opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average is $126.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.