Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $513,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,576 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $109,145,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $82,555,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,798,000 after purchasing an additional 951,912 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $94.44 on Thursday. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

