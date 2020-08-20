Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of UniFirst worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 587,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UniFirst by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,332,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,282,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,530,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 252,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,256,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. TheStreet raised shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

NYSE UNF opened at $194.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.66. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,445.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,960 shares of company stock worth $363,331. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

