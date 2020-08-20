Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $154.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.91. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

