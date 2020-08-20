Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $106.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $549,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,700 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

