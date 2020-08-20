Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.33. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

